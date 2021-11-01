InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 141,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $70.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

