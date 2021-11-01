IQ.cash Price Up 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $85,320.20 and $8,472.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

