iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,764 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.