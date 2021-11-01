iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

