ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of ITT worth $61,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $223,809,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

ITT stock opened at $94.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

