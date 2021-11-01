IXT (IXT) Market Cap Tops $860,431.95

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. IXT has a total market cap of $860,431.95 and approximately $693.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IXT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IXT Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

