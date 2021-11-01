Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Juniper Networks worth $67,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after buying an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,641,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.