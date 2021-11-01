KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.92

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.92, with a volume of 21585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

