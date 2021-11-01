Komodo Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001713 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $134.58 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00276976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00105478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00140451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002499 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,516,176 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

