Lendingblock 1-Day Volume Tops $168.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $168.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

