Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,582 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

