Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LOKM opened at $9.74 on Monday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

