Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 219,470 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3,501.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Livent worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.