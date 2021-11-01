Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 23,956 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 894.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $185.73 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.