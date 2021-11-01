Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 61,000 VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

