Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of PagerDuty worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 68.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 303.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,506 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

