Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $4.91 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 622,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $228,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $19,871,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $82,988,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $866,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

