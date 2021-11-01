McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.950-$22.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.29 billion-$264.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.85 billion.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.08. 1,280,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. McKesson has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.88.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,928. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

