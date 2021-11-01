MESEFA (SEFA) Price Tops $0.0440

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. MESEFA has a market cap of $18,968.81 and approximately $132.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MESEFA has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

About MESEFA

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com

MESEFA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESEFA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESEFA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

