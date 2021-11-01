MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Hits $53.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $296,599.43 and $53.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,242,376 coins and its circulating supply is 155,940,448 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

