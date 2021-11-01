Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MI.UN. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.53.

TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.00. 91,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,867. The stock has a market capitalization of C$834.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

