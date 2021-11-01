Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $382.47 or 0.00627692 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $24.06 million and $2,518.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00082065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00103797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.82 or 0.99803786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.19 or 0.07039270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,915 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.