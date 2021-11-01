MobileGo (MGO) Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $60,046.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

