Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Get Mogo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the second quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 2,910,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of 315.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. Equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.