Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $28.82 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $28.82 million and approximately $413,914.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 451,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.