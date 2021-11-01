Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Myers Industries worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE MYE opened at $20.58 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

