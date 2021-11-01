Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Up 37.8% in October

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 11.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

