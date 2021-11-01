Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Natera worth $67,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 48.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natera by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

