Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Neenah has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Neenah alerts:

NYSE:NP traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,888. The stock has a market cap of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of -241.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neenah stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Neenah worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.