New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

