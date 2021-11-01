Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NINOY stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

