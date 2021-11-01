Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,224 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $38,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.