Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Novartis worth $186,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

