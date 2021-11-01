NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.94

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 15782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

