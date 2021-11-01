Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 234,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $141,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $194.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock worth $4,233,190,660 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

