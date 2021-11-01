Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 332,160 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Nielsen worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 922.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,146,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Nielsen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 39,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

