Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $44,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

DOC opened at $19.01 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

