Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

