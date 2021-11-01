Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $42.17 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Vonage worth $42,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after acquiring an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vonage by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 473,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

