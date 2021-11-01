Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Hub Group worth $43,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.