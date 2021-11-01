Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $43.68 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Banner worth $43,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR opened at $57.76 on Monday. Banner Co. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

