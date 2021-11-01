Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.02 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,819,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Investors Bancorp worth $44,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

