Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.78 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,441 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $44,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $16,582,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after acquiring an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of RHP opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

