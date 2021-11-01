Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.92 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.