Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Curtiss-Wright worth $42,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.