Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,584 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $44,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $38.50 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

