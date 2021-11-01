Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Morningstar worth $41,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,328,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,884,311.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,245,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $316.75 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.42.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.