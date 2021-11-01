Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after buying an additional 67,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $687,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.