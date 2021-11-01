Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,973,154 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,973,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

