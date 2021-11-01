Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 284,882 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 284,882 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cimarex Energy worth $42,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 220,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after buying an additional 280,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 242,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

